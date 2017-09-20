Watch The New Trailer For George Michael Documentary “George Michael: Freedom”

In October, Showtime will air a documentary called George Michael: Freedom. The doc follows the journey of the late singer, and will feature Michael narrating his career since the film was in production before Michael’s death in 2016.

The film will also feature interviews from various artists, including Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and Mary J. Blige. Models Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista will also appear in interviews, as they were among the models that appeared in the music video for Michael’s hit “Freedom! ’90.”

George Michael: Freedom will air on October 21 on Showtime. Watch the trailer below.