Watch: The New ‘Master Of None’ Season 2 Trailer Is Here

How Will Dev Cope With His Life After Italy?

By Entertainment, Funny, Videos

Master of None returns to Netflix on May 12, and we finally have a full trailer for the new season! According to the show’s press release, the new season will follow Dev’s journey after his European travels.

“After traveling abroad, Dev (Aziz Ansari) returns to New York to take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him.”

Watch the trailer below.

