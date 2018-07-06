WATCH: The Most Timely KFC Advertisement Ever

Professional Soccer players have been known to “exaggerate,” (loosely used term here) injuries in an effort to draw attention from the referees.

One of the most legendary fake dives of all time occurred about a week ago in a match between Brazil & Serbia.

Neymar, Brazil’s superstar player was going out of bounds when contact with another player knocked him off his feet. He then proceeded to embellish his fall with a tumbling series of rolling actions that would spur a new social media trend known as…. #NeymarRolling.

KFC South Africa capitalized on the Neymar buzz by releasing an incredibly timely new ad.