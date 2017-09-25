WATCH: THE Most Exciting Two Minutes of ‘The Price is Right’ Ever

The Price is Right has been on for 46 seasons. Drew Carry has been hosting for 10. To celebrate, any contestant who spun $1.00 on the wheel last week would get a $10,000 bonus instead of just $1,000.

Three contestants, Wilbert, Charlotte, and Zacharia all spun the wheel and landed on $1.00. The tiebreaker round led to more money and ANOTHER tie.

All-in-all The Price is Right ended up passing out $80,000 in 2 minutes. Happy anniversary Drew!