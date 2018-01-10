Watch: The Killers Unveil New Video For “Rut”

The Killers’ tour in support of Wonderful Wonderful is in full-swing, and the Las Vegas-based rockers are set to co-headline pretty much every summer festival going. Brandon Flowers and Co. are keeping busy, rolling out a new video for their latest single, “Rut,” today.

The Danny Drysdale-directed video does not feature any footage of the band. Instead, it tells the story of one woman across various phases of her life. Check it out below.