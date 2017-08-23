Listen Live

Watch: The Killers Share ‘Run For Cover’ Video

The Latest Video From 'Wonderful, Wonderful'

In the past couple months The Killers have emerged in a big way, sharing two new tracks from their upcoming album Wonderful Wonderful, the first new album from the Las Vegas group since 2012’s Battle Born.

Today they’ve shared a new video for “Run for Cover”, their latest single, a bold, soulful track with a heavy chorus. The video shows a woman running away from a dangerous relationship that eventually catching up with her. Check it out below:

