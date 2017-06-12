Listen Live

Watch: The Killers Debut New Song ‘Run For Cover’ Live

New Single Arrives June 15th

By Music, Videos

The Killers are set to release the first single from their forthcoming record later this week. “The Man” is expected to arrive on Thursday, but the band lifted the curtain on another new track during a live performance in Atlantic City over the weekend.

The Killers played “Run For Cover,” a song that will appear on their next album. The track dates back to sessions from their 2008 release Day & Age. Watch the performance below.

No official release date on the follow-up to 2012’s Battle Born yet, but check back for the first single on Thursday.

