Watch: The Killers Cover ‘Push’ By The Cure

The Killers have paid tribute to UK rock band, The Cure at their most recent show in Salt Lake City.

As they performed at The Vivint Smart Home Arena, lead vocalist Brandon Flowers told the audience about how his brother introduced him to the British band by lending him his cassettes. It was love at first listen.

He was obviously feeling nostalgic at this venue, later explaining that he watched The Cure perform here when he was younger. “It was wonderful and I had a wonderful experience”, Flowers told fans.

He went on about the song before playing it, saying that “They played this song Push. I was converted, I was officially converted and baptized by this song.”

Listen to them play the music from Brandon Flowers’ baptism here:

Image courtesy The Killers Facebook