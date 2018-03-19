Watch: The Killers Cover Oasis’ “Wonderwall” At Lollapalooza Chile

While Liam Gallagher’s Lollapalooza Chile set was cut short due to a chest infection, The Killers weren’t about to let fans go home without hearing an Oasis classic first. Brandon Flowers led his band through a cover of Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” a song Liam has admitted that he can’t even play on guitar.

“We heard you missed out on a couple of songs today that you wanted to hear,” Flowers said before singing the song. Flowers said Gallagher was “one of my kings,” acknowledging the singer’s health struggles on the day. Watch The Killers deliver a cover of a classic below.