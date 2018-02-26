Listen Live

WATCH: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir Skate to ‘Long Time Running’

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir stole our hearts in Pyeongchang and earned themselves two more gold medals making them the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

The pair had come out of retirement to make another run at the games and decided to make their final skate together one that would hit all of Canada in the feels. They skated to The Tragically Hip’s ‘Long Time Running’ at the 2018 Olympic Gala.

