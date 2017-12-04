Watch: Teaser Trailer For ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” Released
It Looks Like There's Trouble In Paradise
There have been little bits of information released since the sequel to Jurassic World was announced. Namely, a couple of photos and a 6 second clip of Chris Pratt petting a baby dinosaur, but overall not a whole lot to go on.
Película 367-2017:(**) “Jurassic World” (Colin Trevorrow,2015). Confío en el talento y sensibilidad de @FilmBayona para crear algo diferente pic.twitter.com/VIELVkVNUv
— Cinepastor 🎥 (@cinepastor) July 15, 2017
From our Jurassic family to yours. @FilmBayona @PrattPrattPratt @BryceDHoward @LeDoctor #FALLENKINGDOM pic.twitter.com/KiR3et9Vx1
— Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) November 22, 2017
But now, we’ve got a teaser trailer and ohhhhh boy it looks like Chris Pratt really, really screwed something up.
The full trailer drops Friday.