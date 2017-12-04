Listen Live

Watch: Teaser Trailer For ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” Released

It Looks Like There's Trouble In Paradise

By Entertainment, Videos

There have been little bits of information released since the sequel to Jurassic World was announced. Namely, a couple of photos and a 6 second clip of Chris Pratt petting a baby dinosaur, but overall not a whole lot to go on.

 

 

But now, we’ve got a teaser trailer and ohhhhh boy it looks like Chris Pratt really, really screwed something up.

The full trailer drops Friday.

 

Related posts

‘Stranger Things’ Renewed for Season 3

Netflix Renews ‘Stranger Things’ For A Third Season

Funny Or Die Series “Zach Morris Is Trash” Destroys Your Favourite Childhood Series

Reporter Learns The Hard Way Why You Should Never Mix Coke & Liquid Nitrogen

Steven Avery’s Request For A New Trial Has Been Denied

The Trailer For “Avengers: Infinity War” Has Arrived

New Microbes Named after Rush

WATCH: Chad Smith Goes Will Ferrell on a Heckler During a Show

LISTEN: The Darcys: Another Log on the Fire