WATCH: T-Rex Conductor Leads A Symphony Playing The Jurassic Park Theme Song

Guys, it’s only January 4th and we’ve already reached peak 2018. May as well pack up and go home, no moment will ever top this.

Twitter user @TheLeanMarie posted a video filmed @janellebowen12 of Christopher Dragon conducting the Colorado Symphony Orchestra. The Orchestra was playing a tribute to Comic Con concert, and decided to play the Jurassic Park theme. In what is probably the best decision of his life, Dragon dressed as a T-Rex and this video is so pure and beautiful it might move you to tears….or maybe that’s just me.

My entire life has led to this moment… T-Rex conducting the Jurassic Park theme song. 😭❤😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j9BtCwmPKY — Ailyn Marie (@TheLeanMarie) January 3, 2018

The hops! Just the best. Watch the full performance below: