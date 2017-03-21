Listen Live

Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Star Re-Enact Ferris Bueller Ending For Domino’s

Life Moves Pretty Fast. If You Don't Stop And Look Around Once In A While, You Could Miss It

By Funny

One of the stars of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things keeps it ’80s with a re-enactment of the end of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in a spot for Domino’s Pizza.

Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on the show, says goodbye to an apparent Sloane Peterson-inspired love interest before racing home to get his Domino’s delivery. It’s a near shot-for-shot copy of Matthew Broderick’s iconic race home to avoid getting caught skipping school in the 1986 comedy.

The Alan Ruck cameo is a nice touch. Ruck, of course, starred as Bueller’s best friend Cameron Frye in the film.

