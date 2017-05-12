Watch: Stephen Colbert Responds To Donald Trump’s Insults

According to a recent Time Magazine feature, Donald Trump called Stephen Colbert a “no-talent guy”. No surprise, Colbert was chomping at the bit to respond to the President’s claims.

Colbert hit back at the Commander In Chief on Thursday night, pulling no punches. “Making jokes about you has been good for ratings. It’s almost as if the majority of Americans didn’t want you to be president,” Colbert stated. “But you know who’s got really bad ratings these days? You do. Terrible approval numbers.” Zing!

Watch the full monologue below: