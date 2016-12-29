WATCH: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Hold Lightsaber Vigil For Carrie Fisher

A couple of hundred Star Wars fans attended an impromptu Lightsaber vigil at Downtown Disney on Wednesday. The fans hoisted toy lightsabers in Fisher’s honor. The actress who portrayed Princess Leia in the Star Wars films died Tuesday following a massive heart attack on a flight last week.

According to organizer Jeff Rowan, it was a spontaneous celebration of her life

“It was a random thing. “I decided that I think we should be paying homage to her and a lightsaber vigil was very fitting – even though technically she never really even carried a lightsaber – but I thought that it was a very fitting way for us to say goodbye to her.”

(Courtesy Rolling Stone/ParksandCons.com/YouTube)