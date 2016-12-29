Listen Live

WATCH: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Hold Lightsaber Vigil For Carrie Fisher

Fans Gathered At Downtown Disney in California

By Videos

A couple of hundred Star Wars fans attended an impromptu Lightsaber vigil at Downtown Disney on Wednesday. The fans hoisted toy lightsabers in Fisher’s honor. The actress who portrayed Princess Leia in the Star Wars films died Tuesday following a massive heart attack on a flight last week.

According to organizer Jeff Rowan, it was a spontaneous celebration of her life

“It was a random thing. “I decided that I think we should be paying homage to her and a lightsaber vigil was very fitting – even though technically she never really even carried a lightsaber – but I thought that it was a very fitting way for us to say goodbye to her.”

(Courtesy Rolling Stone/ParksandCons.com/YouTube)

Related posts

WATCH: Relive The 28th Birthday Bash

Our Favourites From 2016

WATCH AN UNCOMFORTABLE ARCADE FIRE SING ‘LITTLE DRUMMER BOY’ ON BETWEEN TWO FERNS

WATCH: THE FUNNIEST LIVE TELEVISION BLOOPERS OF 2016

WATCH: Toronto Zoo Panda Adorably Plays With A Snowman

WATCH: Merry Christmas From The Morning Crew!

WATCH: How To Defrost Your Windshield In Seconds

WATCH: HARRISON FORD AND RYAN GOSLING MEET IN ‘BLADE RUNNER 2049’ TEASER

WATCH:Michael Stipe & Stephen Colbert sing 2016-Themed R.E.M. Parody