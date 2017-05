Jimmy Fallon is a HUGE ‘Star Wars’ fan, so it’s no surprise that in honour of ‘Star Wars Day’– May the 4th (be with you), The Tonight Show put out a video of clips from all 8 of the ‘Star Wars’ movies of the famous characters singing Smash Mouth’s song ‘All Star’.

(Video Courtesy of NBC & The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube. Image Courtesy of Starwars.com)