Watch: Star-Studded Juno Performance of “Summer of 69”

If you were born before 1990 and grew up in Canada, odds are you know the words to the iconic Bryan Adams hit Summer of 69.

As it turns out Sarah McLachlan, Max Kerman of Arkells, Alessia Cara, Dallas Smith, and the members of Billy Talent do too.

They all joined Adams on stage to close out Sunday’s awards, in what could be considered a Canadian Heritage Moment all on it’s own.

Watch the epic jam session below: