Watch: Soccer Players Hit the Ground When Swarm of Bees Invade Pitch

That must have BEE-n scary

If they were wasps, it would be a different story. But bees! Save the bees! A soccer game in Ecuador last week had to be postponed after a swarm of bees invaded the soccer pitch and forced all the players to hit the deck.

The bees only stuck around for about 30 seconds or so. No word on what type of bees they were.

[via mashable]

