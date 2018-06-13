Watch: Soccer Players Hit the Ground When Swarm of Bees Invade Pitch

If they were wasps, it would be a different story. But bees! Save the bees! A soccer game in Ecuador last week had to be postponed after a swarm of bees invaded the soccer pitch and forced all the players to hit the deck.

⚽⚽⚽ Jugadores debieron acostarse en el piso para precautelar su seguridad mientras pasaban abejas por el estadio donde se entrentan #LigadePortoviejo vs el #Manta pic.twitter.com/dRQ0JnGfBS — La Marea de Manta (@LaMareaec) June 9, 2018

¡INSÓLITO! Un ataque de abejas interrumpió el partido entre Liga de Portoviejo y el Manta FC ► https://t.co/cIDVo2CQaD pic.twitter.com/DLGjd9r4XT — Marcador (@marcadorec) June 9, 2018

The bees only stuck around for about 30 seconds or so. No word on what type of bees they were.