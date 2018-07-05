WATCH: Sign Language Interpreter Steal the Lamb of God Show
Ever been to a concert where you ended up watching a different thing then the one you thought you wanted… Pretty sure the whole crowd here was staring at this awesome girl!
Rock isn’t dead ladies and gents. \m/
-Jake
Sign language interpreter steals the show at Lamb of God gig
This metal AF sign language interpreter just stole the show from Lamb of God 😂
Posted by Beat Magazine on Wednesday, June 27, 2018