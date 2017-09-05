Watch: Shaq & John Cena Carpool Karaoke Trailer

Maybe it’s just me, but Carpool Karaoke is getting to be a bit much. We get it – celebrities singing along to the radio in cars is kind of funny. But do we really need the entire Cyrus family in a car singing Achy Breaky Heart? Probably not.

That being said…John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal are set to make an appearance on the show, and based on the trailer it could be pretty funny. Cena & Shaq trade name-based puns, and then challenge one another to a free throw competition. If that’s not must see TV, I don’t know what is.

Watch the trailer below:

Admit it…”are you in a community with a cul-de-Shaq” made you laugh.