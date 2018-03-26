Watch: Sarah Harmer, Dallas Green Pay Tribute To Gord Downie

The 2018 Juno Awards show included a tribute to Gord Downie. Kevin Drew and Pearl Wenjack opened the tribute with remarks about the Canadian icon before Sarah Harmer, accompanied by Kevin Hearn of The Barenaked Ladies on piano, performed the title track from Downie’s 2017 solo album Introduce Yerself.

Dallas Green (City and Colour) then performed The Tragically Hip’s “Bobcaygeon,” and was joined by Harmer to close the tribute. Let all those emotions out and watch CBC’s video below.