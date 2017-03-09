WATCH: Samuel L. Jackson Acts Out His Entire Career In 10 Minutes

Samuel L. Jackson has been in a lot of movies…in fact, he has more than 100 film credits to his name.

Jackson reenacted a few of his more memorable career highlights on Wednesday night when he appeared on CBS’ The Late Late Show. Jackson and show host James Corden ran through scenes characters from Goodfellas, Jackie Brown, Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Negotiator, Shaft and so many more.

It’s 10 minutes of pure gold. Watch below: