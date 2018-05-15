Listen Live

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Competes on Korean Singing Show in Disguise

This character just seems to be tailor-made for him

Deadpool 2 is coming out this weekend, and Ryan Reynolds has been busy doing all sorts of out-of-the-box promos, which include some amazing social media videos.

This one takes the cake, though. Ryan Reynolds competed on a Korean singing show disguised as a unicorn. He was dressed in a glittery cape and unicorn mask and sang the lyrics to “Tomorrow” from Annie. The show is called King of Mask Singer, and pits two singers against one another so their appearance doesn’t impact the judges’ decision.

Not surprisingly, when he reveals his identity, the audience goes nuts. He was eliminated, but thanked the show for having him on. “This was such a thrill. This was an unbelievable honour for me, you guys pushed me to my own limits and I thank you for that. It’s just the best.”

