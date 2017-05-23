Listen Live

WATCH: Rockers Pay Tribute to the Late Chris Cornell

He will be laid to rest in a private funeral this Friday

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be laid to rest in a private funeral in L.A. on Friday. He was found dead after Soundgarden’s show in Detroit last week at 52. His death was ruled a suicide. His body will be interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery with the likes of Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, and Scott Weiland.

Rockstars currently on tour paid tribute to Cornell over the weekend.

U2 

They played “Black Hole Sun” through the PA system before taking the stage at the Rose Bowl Saturday. They dedicated the song “Running To Stand Still” to Chris Cornell during the show:

Aerosmith

They showed Cornell’s portrait on the screen while “Black Hole Sun” was played over the PA before their first encore at Saturday’s show. The band came out, Steven Tyler bowed to the portrait and held a moment of silence for the late rocker before dedicating “Dream On” to him.

Metallica

They played “Unforgiven” during a show in Boston on Friday after which James Hetfield said, “We forgive you, Chris”. Rob Trujillo also played some “Black Hole Sun” during his solo.

 

The Cult 

They dedicated a song called “Sound and Fury” to Cornell at a show Thursday. Before introducing the song, lead singer Ian Astbury said:

“Today is a very hard day for us. Chris Cornell… C’mon, get it out. If you’ve got tears, now is the time to let it go. Everything…All of it. All the shame, all the regret, the things you didn’t do, the people you didn’t tell that you loved that left, the girl that left, the guy that left. Young brother, life, it’s profound, it’s fragile. You know, we all make choices.”

(via Huffington Post)

