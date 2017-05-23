WATCH: Rockers Pay Tribute to the Late Chris Cornell

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be laid to rest in a private funeral in L.A. on Friday. He was found dead after Soundgarden’s show in Detroit last week at 52. His death was ruled a suicide. His body will be interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery with the likes of Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, and Scott Weiland.

Rockstars currently on tour paid tribute to Cornell over the weekend.

U2

They played “Black Hole Sun” through the PA system before taking the stage at the Rose Bowl Saturday. They dedicated the song “Running To Stand Still” to Chris Cornell during the show:

Aerosmith

They showed Cornell’s portrait on the screen while “Black Hole Sun” was played over the PA before their first encore at Saturday’s show. The band came out, Steven Tyler bowed to the portrait and held a moment of silence for the late rocker before dedicating “Dream On” to him.

Metallica

They played “Unforgiven” during a show in Boston on Friday after which James Hetfield said, “We forgive you, Chris”. Rob Trujillo also played some “Black Hole Sun” during his solo.

@robtrujillo plays @soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun in memory of Chris Cornell. #Metallica #WorldWired #MetInBoston A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) on May 19, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

The Cult

They dedicated a song called “Sound and Fury” to Cornell at a show Thursday. Before introducing the song, lead singer Ian Astbury said: