Watch: Robin Wright Takes Control In ‘House Of Cards’ Season 6 Trailer

Netflix unveiled a teaser trailer for the sixth and final season of House of Cards during Sunday night’s Oscars. The short clip shows Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood in firm control of The White House, saying “We’re just getting started” to the camera.

Wright will assume the role of President of the United States following the dismissal of series lead Kevin Spacey after claims of sexual misconduct surfaced last year. Watch the teaser trailer below.

House of Cards Season 6 is slated to hit the streaming service in the fall of 2018.

