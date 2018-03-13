Listen Live

Watch: Rivers Cuomo Cover R.E.M., Smashing Pumpkins, & Oasis

Warning: Could Induce Serious Nostalgia

By Music, Videos

Get ready to sing along. Weezer front man Rivers Cuomo played a solo acoustic set in LA on Saturday. He played for almost two full hours and in addition to some classic Weezer tracks, Cuomo also busted out some classic 90’s covers. He opened with R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion”, before ripping in to the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today.” Later in the set he played “Champagne Supernova”  and and he ended the set with the Pixies “Where Is My Mind?”

 

YouTuber Rey Philip de Joya filmed the full performance and was even nice enough to mark out the setlist on YouTube. Check it out below:

01:11 Losing My Religion
05:34 Today
09:30 Island In The Sun
13:24 Across The Sea
18:44 (If You’re Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To
22:24 El Scorcho
26:00 California Kids
29:24 Feels Like Summer
33:26 Beverly Hills
36:35 The Good Life
41:52 In the Garage
45:44 No Other One
48:55 Magic
53:04 Pork and Beans
56:07 Sober Up
1:00:23 Undone – The Sweater Song
1:04:56 L.A. Girlz
1:08:20 No One Else
1:12:10 Falling For You
1:16:03 Pink Triangle
1:20:27 Why Bother?
1:23:26 Perfect Situation
1:27:32 Champagne Supernova
1:32:09 Say It Ain’t So
1:37:14 Buddy Holly
1:44:30 Where Is My Mind?

 

