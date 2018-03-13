Watch: Rivers Cuomo Cover R.E.M., Smashing Pumpkins, & Oasis

Get ready to sing along. Weezer front man Rivers Cuomo played a solo acoustic set in LA on Saturday. He played for almost two full hours and in addition to some classic Weezer tracks, Cuomo also busted out some classic 90’s covers. He opened with R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion”, before ripping in to the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today.” Later in the set he played “Champagne Supernova” and and he ended the set with the Pixies “Where Is My Mind?”

YouTuber Rey Philip de Joya filmed the full performance and was even nice enough to mark out the setlist on YouTube. Check it out below:

01:11 Losing My Religion

05:34 Today

09:30 Island In The Sun

13:24 Across The Sea

18:44 (If You’re Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To

22:24 El Scorcho

26:00 California Kids

29:24 Feels Like Summer

33:26 Beverly Hills

36:35 The Good Life

41:52 In the Garage

45:44 No Other One

48:55 Magic

53:04 Pork and Beans

56:07 Sober Up

1:00:23 Undone – The Sweater Song

1:04:56 L.A. Girlz

1:08:20 No One Else

1:12:10 Falling For You

1:16:03 Pink Triangle

1:20:27 Why Bother?

1:23:26 Perfect Situation

1:27:32 Champagne Supernova

1:32:09 Say It Ain’t So

1:37:14 Buddy Holly

1:44:30 Where Is My Mind?