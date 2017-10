Rick Mercer has a knack for summing up the Canadian experience. His weekly “Rants” cut to the core of what so many of us coast to coast are feeling, so it should come as no surprise that Rick was able to so eloquently sum up how we are all feeling following the loss of Canadian rock icon Gord Downie.

Rick’s Rant on Tuesday was dedicated to the Tragically Hip frontman. Watch the entire video below: