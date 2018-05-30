Listen Live

WATCH: Real-Life Spiderman Scales Building to Save Child

A true hero

By Morning Show

Anyone who says real-life superheroes don’t exist hasn’t seen this video. Mamoudou Gassama didn’t even flinch when he saw a toddler dangling from a building in Paris over the weekend. He immediately started scaling the side of the building to save the day.

Gassama immigrated to France from Mali several months before this incident, and after the clip went viral French President Emmanuel Macon offered to meet with him and guaranteed him a path to citizenship, which would include a job with the Paris Fire Brigade.

[via Buzzfeed]

