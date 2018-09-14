Watch: Queens Of The Stone Age Perform A Stripped Back Version Of ‘The Way You Used To Do’

Queens of the Stone Age have shared a stripped-back version of “The Way You Used To Do,” which was recorded during a one-off acoustic set at the Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart, Tasmania.

Josh Homme and Co. unveiled a video of the September 3rd performance, which was part of a fundraising initiative to benefit the Royal Hobart Hospital Paediatrics Ward. Watch QOTSA slow it down on “The Way You Used To Do” below.