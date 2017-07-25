WATCH: Professional Tag is a Real Sport
I'm tired just watching it
You’ve been practicing for this your whole life. All those times you chased your friends around the schoolyard, deked and dodged their attempts to tag you. It’s all been culminating to this point.
Tag is a competitive sport.
Professional Tag exists and it’s everything you loved about the game you played as a child with a parkour twist.
The London Chase Off® – Highlights 1 #ChaseTag #Parkrour #Freerunning
— WORLD CHASE TAG (@worldchasetag) July 13, 2017
"Chase tag", le jeu du chat version sport extrême
— Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) July 11, 2017