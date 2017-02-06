Listen Live

WATCH: Photographer Captures Northern Lights On Air Canada Flight

Aisle seat or window seat? WINDOW SEAT after you read this!

By Host Blogs, Videos

Nathan Starzynski, a B.C. photographer and filmmaker was flying from southern Alberta to Winnipeg when he captured the northern lights!

He had been expecting a northern lights show so he booked his seat accordingly: a north-facing window seat at the back of the plane.

The plane was flying at an altitude of 36 000 feet – what a view!

Check out the video for yourself!

He said it was the “greatest in-flight entertainment” he’s ever seen.

Main Image courtesy of nathanstarzynski / Instagram

Related posts

Why Do Cartoon Characters Wear Gloves??

WATCH: Ellen Uses “Finding Dory” to Comment on the Immigration Ban

WATCH: Barrie Colts Alumni Tanner Pearson Makes An Appearance On ‘Ellen’

WATCH: GoPro’s Incredible ‘Best Of 2016’ Mashup

WATCH: Massive Alligator Crosses Path in Florida

WATCH: York Regional Police Read Mean Tweets

Ryan Reynolds Releases Oscar Campaign Video For Deadpool

Blue Jays’ Josh Donaldson Set For Acting Debut On Vikings

WATCH: How To Be A Human