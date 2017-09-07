Listen Live

WATCH: People Try to eat World’s Hottest Hot Sauce

they won't be able to taste anything for a month

By Funny, Morning Show

Remember when Craig Ross tried the world’s hottest chip?

There are countless videos online of idiots people documenting themselves eating insanely hot peppers and sauces. Something all of these videos have in common is that at least one person ends up doubled over in excruciating pain. This video is no exception.

YouTuber Lizzy Wurst invited guests on her show to try Mad Dog 375. It measures over 9 million Scoville Units and is said to be the hottest hot sauce on the planet.

If you have any enemies you’d like to invite over for a dinner party, you can buy Mad Dog 375 on Amazon.

