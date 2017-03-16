WATCH: Pearl Jam’s MTV Unplugged Special Was 25 Years Ago Today

Launched in 1989, MTV Unplugged was a staple of 90’s music television. The show featured some of the biggest names in music performing acoustic sets. Nirvana, Eric Clapton and Paul McCartney are just some of the artists who took part in the series.

Over 100 artists appeared on Unplugged, but easily one of the best was Pearl Jam’s 1992 appearance.

Yes, that’s right, 1992. March 16th, 1992 to be exact. So 25 years ago today.

The band shared a video of their acoustic performance of Alive to their Facebook page earlier today, and it’s just as good now as it was then

(Courtesy of Pearl Jam/MTV)