Watch: Paul McCartney Sang At His Nephew’s Wedding

Sometimes you attend a wedding and before you even get there you know it’s going to be kind of lame. That was not the case for guests at a Long Island wedding over the weekend.

The groom at this particular wedding happened to have a very famous Uncle, none other than Sir Paul McCartney himself. Ever the good sport, the former Beatle surprised the bride and groom with a performance of the classic love song “I Saw Her Standing There” at their reception on Saturday.

None of my uncles did anything this cool at my wedding.