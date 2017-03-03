Listen Live

WATCH: Patrick Stewart Applying for US Citizenship to “Fight Trump”

Stewart Was On The View On Thursday

According to Sir Patrick Stewart, it’s all hands on deck in the fight against Donald Trump.

Appearing on The View on Thursday, Stewart was asked about a tweet he sent in early February mocking President Trump

The Logan star explained that he was in DC with his wife to explore becoming US citizens in the wake of Trump’s election, in order to be able to oppose the administration in a meaningful way.

Watch below:

(Courtesy ABC/The View)

