WATCH: Patrick Stewart Applying for US Citizenship to “Fight Trump”

According to Sir Patrick Stewart, it’s all hands on deck in the fight against Donald Trump.

Appearing on The View on Thursday, Stewart was asked about a tweet he sent in early February mocking President Trump

Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yds from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection? — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) February 10, 2017

The Logan star explained that he was in DC with his wife to explore becoming US citizens in the wake of Trump’s election, in order to be able to oppose the administration in a meaningful way.

(Courtesy ABC/The View)