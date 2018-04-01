Watch out for Service Scams: OPP warns

A warning from the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre when it comes to spotting service scams. Last year service scams, ploys to extort money and personal information, resulted in 2,152 Ontario complaints with 953 victims falling to fraudsters. Although the number of victims is comparatively low, the suspects extorted just over one million dollars. If you or someone you know suspect they’ve been a victim of a service scam, you can contact Police or Crimestoppers.