Listen Live

Watch Out for Fake Tragically Hip Merchandise

the fake merch claims to be linked to Gord Downie's charity

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Morning Show, Music, Uncategorized

Tragically Hip guitarist Rob Baker is urging fans to be careful when purchasing merchandise claiming to be linked to Gord Downie’s charity. He tweeted Tuesday saying a few people had been tricked into buying t-shirts, hoodies and other merch from a group claiming to donate $10 of the proceeds to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research.

He says owners of pages like “Gord Downie Supporters” on Facebook are using social media to boost their message and aren’t associated with the band. The page links to “The Hip Store”, which is a website with a similar domain name but no association with The Tragically Hip.

The “Gord Downie Supporters” Facebook page was shut down last November but has since re-emerged with a new profile.

THIS is the only place you can get Hip Merch!

Related posts

Rag’n’Bone Man Breaking Through

Can You Spot the Snake?

Pamela Anderson Wrote a Strangely Erotic Poem About Donald Trump

Rue Bella Releases New Single today!

Best Signs from The Global March for Science

Greg Allman Denies Hospice Rumours

Waterloo, Ontario will Soon be Powered by Dog Poop

Guy From Collingwood Plays With The Arkells At Coachella

Big Feastival Special Offer For Simcoe County Residents!