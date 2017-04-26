Watch Out for Fake Tragically Hip Merchandise

Tragically Hip guitarist Rob Baker is urging fans to be careful when purchasing merchandise claiming to be linked to Gord Downie’s charity. He tweeted Tuesday saying a few people had been tricked into buying t-shirts, hoodies and other merch from a group claiming to donate $10 of the proceeds to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research.

Hey folks, there are a lot of THip Tshirts, hoodies…on the net, Instagram, Facebook…claiming that $10 goes to Gord Downie fund. It's BS! — Rob Baker (@tthbaker) April 25, 2017

He says owners of pages like “Gord Downie Supporters” on Facebook are using social media to boost their message and aren’t associated with the band. The page links to “The Hip Store”, which is a website with a similar domain name but no association with The Tragically Hip.

The “Gord Downie Supporters” Facebook page was shut down last November but has since re-emerged with a new profile.

THIS is the only place you can get Hip Merch!