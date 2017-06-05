Listen Live

Watch: ‘One Love Manchester’ Recap

The Benefit Concert Raised Over $3 Million

By Entertainment

Yesterday Ariana Grande hosted a One Love benefit concert in Manchester in order to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing that took place less than three weeks ago. The money raised from yesterday’s benefit concert has gone to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund for the victims and their families.

Grande was supported by many artists, including Marcus Mumford, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Liam Gallagher and  Robbie Williams. They were all among artists that performed in front of the 50,000 guests attending the event.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here today,” said Grande. “I want to thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified. I love you guys so much and I think that the kind of love and unity you’re displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now.”

Scroll down to watch some of Sunday’s most exciting performances below.

