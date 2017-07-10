Listen Live

Watch: Noel Gallagher And U2 Perform ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ Live

Legends Team Up To Pay Tribute To Manchester Victims

By Uncategorized

Taking a break from the never-ending feud between former Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, the former was part of a great musical moment over the weekend while on tour in support of U2 with his band The High Flying Birds.

Noel Gallagher opened for U2, and later joined Bono and Co. on stage to close out their own headlining set with a rendition of Oasis’ monster hit “Don’t Look Back in Anger” in a tribute to victims of the May Manchester attack. Watch the Saturday night performance from London’s Twickenham Stadium below.

