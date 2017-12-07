Watch: Nirvana Members Reunite On Stage For ‘Big Me’ At Foo Fighters Show

Nirvana bass plasyer Krist Novoselic joined his former band mates on stage last night in Eugene, Oregon for an impromtu reunion.

Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear were joined by the rest of the Foo Fighters, to play one of the band’s early hits “Big Me”. As Spin points out, the band had been playing various covers throughout the night including Rush, Alice Cooper, and Tom Petty, but refrained from covering any Nirvana.

Check out the performances below:

