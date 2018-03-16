Watch: Nickleback Covers Tragically Hip’s “Ahead By A Century”

Nickleback is currently circling the world on their “Feed The Machine” Tour. The European leg kicks off May 3rd, and so it seems the band has some downtime.

They recently posted a video to their YouTube channel Ryan Peake and Chad Kroeger playing an acoustic version of The Tragically Hip classic Ahead by a Century. In a comment the band said “Being on tour can be a game of hurry and wait. Sometimes waiting around to take the stage is just plain torturous. And other times The Tragically Hip pops into your head and you get lost in a moment that makes it all better. This will always be a favourite! #AheadByACentury”

Watch the full video below: