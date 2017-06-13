Listen Live

WATCH: Nickelback video for “Song On Fire”

Takes place in Vancouver.

The video takes place in the lush forests of Vancouver interspersed with shots of them doing an intimate living room performance.

“As we were working on this song — a very personal one for me — we all instantly connected to it on different levels through our own experiences,” says frontman Chad Kroeger.

“Everyone has a need to love or be loved, and we’ve all been hurt or felt loss,” Kroeger continues. “There is a universally, haunting finality to losing love and we found ‘our protagonist’ [in this song] trying to reclaim it, but not knowing where to begin or that it might ultimately be in vain.”

The song is from their upcoming ninth album Feed The Machine which comes out Fri. June 16. Then they’re out on tour in support of the new album hitting the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on June 27.

