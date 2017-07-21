Listen Live

WATCH: Newest Trailer for Marvel’s Inhumans

Launching this fall

San Diego Comic Con is in full swing this weekend. As a part of SDCC, Marvel has launched a new trailer for Marvel’s Inhumans. The show’s first episode will launch in IMAX on ABC in September.

The Inhumans will be the newest heroes to officially launch within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in September. The series focuses on an remote group of super-humans first introduced in Marvel: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and stars a familiar face in Iwan Rheon. Rheon is best known for playing Ramsay Bolton on Game of Thrones. The show also stars Anson Mount and Serinda Swan.

Image courtesy of Marvel/ABC.

