Listen Live

Watch: New Trailer For “The Punisher” Series Released

A Bloody Good Time

By Entertainment

Netflix/Marvel’s next TV series looks to be the most promising in a while. In a new trailer revealed today, Jon Bernthal is seen reprising his role as Frank Castle for their upcoming The Punisher series. Driven by the deaths of his wife and child, the vigilante will stop at nothing to get revenge, employing murder, kidnapping, extortion, coercion, threats of violence, and even torture to fight the criminals he finds responsible.

The new season sees Castle fighting his way through a deep government conspiracy, pitting him against Homeland security and the FBI. Check out the trailer below:

Related posts

See What’s Coming To Netflix Canada In October

Watch: Liam Gallagher Has To Make His Own Tea And He’s Not Happy About It

Watch The New Trailer For George Michael Documentary “George Michael: Freedom”

WATCH: Game of Thrones is Offering an Animated History of Westeros

WATCH: Paul McCartney & Bruce Springsteen Tear It Up!

WATCH: Chester Bennington’s Wife Shares Video 36 Hours Before His Death

Leonard Cohen Video For “Leaving The Table” Released

Watch: Eddie Vedder Busks Outside Wrigley Field After Cubs Game

Netflix Sends Unauthorized ‘Stranger Things’ Bar Hilarious Cease-And-Desist Letter