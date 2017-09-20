Watch: New Trailer For “The Punisher” Series Released

Netflix/Marvel’s next TV series looks to be the most promising in a while. In a new trailer revealed today, Jon Bernthal is seen reprising his role as Frank Castle for their upcoming The Punisher series. Driven by the deaths of his wife and child, the vigilante will stop at nothing to get revenge, employing murder, kidnapping, extortion, coercion, threats of violence, and even torture to fight the criminals he finds responsible.

The new season sees Castle fighting his way through a deep government conspiracy, pitting him against Homeland security and the FBI. Check out the trailer below: