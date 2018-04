There’s a new trailer out there for ‘Ocean’s 8’, the all-female Ocean’s reboot. Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) is Danny Ocean’s sister. She and her team of seven other people (including Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling and Sarah Paulson. They plan to steal a diamond necklace from around the neck of a celebrity named Daphne Kluger played by Anne Hathaway.