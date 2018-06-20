Watch: New Trailer For Creed II Released

After destroying the box office in Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan is returning to the role that made him a household name in Creed II. Jordan reprises his role as Adonis Johnson, son of the legendary Apollo Creed.

In Creed II, Johnson has a family to take care of now. Tessa Thompson is also back in her role as his wife. But the drama extends beyond the regular “balance family and prepare for a fight” story line, as it turns out that Adonis will face Viktor Drago in his next fight. Yes, that’s right – Drago. The son of Ivan Drago, aka the boxer who killed Apollo Creed. Cheesy? Maybe. But I can’t say I care, I am all in on this movie.

This is the official synopsis from Warner Bros.

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

Creed II hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.