Watch: New Trailer For ‘Black Panther’ Released

A new teaser trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther aired on ESPN last night at halftime of the National Championship Game in Atlanta. The sneek peek gives us a good look at Andy Serkis as the film’s primary villain Ilysses Klaue. Klaue is an arms dealer working in South Africa, he has a personal vendetta against Wakandan King T’Challa and the rest of the nation of Wakanda. How exactly this vendetta turns into a conflict between Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa and Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger is unclear, but it does look awesome.

Black Panther is set to be Marvel’s first huge blockbuster of 2018. It will hit theaters on February 16th.

Watch the full trailer below: