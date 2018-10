Disney has dropped the first teaser-trailer for the live-action remake of ‘Aladdin’. It’s only a minute and a half but we get a glimpse of Agrabah and the first look at Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud, picking up that lamp that contains the Genie.

It’s directed by Guy Ritchie, and also stars Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Will Smith as Genie and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.