WATCH: New Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Released

And It. Is. Awesome.

Entertainment, Videos

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. It will kick off “summer blockbuster” season with it’s release on May 5th.

If you loved the first movie, the trailer for #2 looks like every bit as good. It also features the first glimpse at Star Lord’s Dad, Ego, played by Kurt Russell. In the comics, Ego a living planet who can assume human form. The first movie teased that Peter Quill might not be entirely human, so I guess we’re going to find out how an  planet got an Earth lady pregnant. Science!

Also: Baby Groot is adorable.

Watch below:

