Watch: Netflix Shares Final “Stranger Things” Trailer

Only Two More Weeks!

We’re finally at the two-week home stretch after waiting a full year for this season to come out, and Netflix isn’t making the wait any easier. The streaming service shared the final trailer for the second season of Stranger Things this morning, and it looks incredible. We. Can’t. Wait.

The trailer gives us a little more background into what we’ve been seeing over the last year. Eleven is back, Will is somehow still connected to the Upside Down, and there is definitely a “big bad” headed for Hawkins, Indiana. All the main characters are back, of course, though the trailer leaves out the mysterious orange-haired girl that recently appeared on the cover of Parade with the Hawkins boys.

Watch the full trailer below.

